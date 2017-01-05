MARKET WRAP: JSE and futures weaken, but miners are the cloud’s silver lining

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as risk-off trade hit the market following better than expected jobless claims data from the US.

The rand gained on higher commodity prices and US Federal Reserve comment on Wednesday that was a little more hawkish than expected.

By 6pm, the gold price had risen 1.58% to $1,180.82 an ounce and platinum 3.14% to $971.61. Brent crude was up just 0.44% to $56.71 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.56% lower at 50,475 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.64%. Banks were down 2.24%, general retailers 2.05%, financials 1.40% and industrials 0.73%.

Platinums jumped 4.05% and the gold index 3.70%. Resources added 0.72%.

Glencore rose 1.73% to R48.25 and BHP Billiton 1.07% to R221.84.

Harmony led gold shares higher, gaining 4.59% to R33.02, Sibanye added 3.94% to R27.14 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.66% to R159.

Impala Platinum was 4.41% higher at R47.08 and Lonmin jumped 8.69% to R29.90.

Barclays Africa shed 2.85% to R166.80.

Woolworths fell 2.55% to R69.09 and Mr Price 2.68% to R153.77. Steinhoff lost 3.26% to R68.

Remgro was 1.44% off at R223.96.

Brait gave up 2.27% to R82.51.

The rand had a fairly erratic day, but was ahead in early evening trade. It had strengthened in the morning on the US Fed’s open market committee meeting minutes, before weakening in the afternoon on the US jobs numbers. Initial US jobless claims for the week to December 31 fell sharply to 235,000 versus expectations of 260,000.

Markets now await the more definitive US nonfarm payroll numbers, due at mid-afternoon local time on Friday.

At 6.07pm, the rand was R13.55 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.62. It hit a best level of R13.49 in early morning, and touched a worst R13.72 shortly after 2pm.

Bonds strengthened through the day with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.84% from Wednesday’s 8.915%.

Futures tracked the lower JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi index down 0.67% to 44,140 points, with 25,319 contracts traded from 37,349 on Wednesday.

With Maarten Mittner