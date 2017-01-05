JSE closes weaker as strong US data point to higher interest rates there

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as banking and retail shares retreated in risk-off trade while higher gold and platinum prices supported miners toward the close.

Volumes on the bourse are beginning to pick up with the value of shares traded amounting to R10.7bn by the close. There should be a further uptick from next week when most traders will return to work from their festive-season holidays.

Sentiment was negative on better than expected US initial jobless claims data offsetting US Federal Reserve minutes which were less clear cut about the expected path of US interest-rate increases this year.

Initial jobless claims in the US for the week ending December 31 fell sharply to 235,000, well below consensus expectations of 260,000.

The data point to a healthy US economy which could lead to at least three US interest rate increases this year. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve revealed an expectation of slightly higher US growth this year, which would also support higher interest rates.

However, the minutes also indicated a wait-and-see attitude on how president-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal policy would play out.

"Any real shift in the stance of monetary policy would require more clarity on the Trump stance on fiscal policy," Barclays Research analysts said.

Political issues are likely to cast a shadow over the JSE this year.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said the key investor question for 2017 was what the main drivers of growth in SA would be. "We think the answer is likely to be a very loud not much at all."

The market could become more disappointed about the economic reforms already proposed and the lack of meaningful new ones, he said.

At 5pm the gold price was up 1.26% to $1,177 an ounce while platinum had gained 2.81% to $968.

The all share closed 0.56% lower at 50,475 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.64%. Banks were down 2.24%, general retailers 2.05%, financials 1.40% and industrials 0.73%.

Platinums jumped 4.05% and the gold index 3.70%. Resources added 0.72%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat in mid-morning trade and European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.18% but Germany’s Dax was 0.08% lower.

Brent crude had lifted 1.20% to 57.14 a barrel.

Among individual shares Glencore rose 1.73% to R48.25 and BHP Billiton 1.07% to R221.84.

Harmony led gold shares higher, gaining 4.59% to R33.02, Sibanye added 3.94% to R27.14 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.66% to R159.

Impala Platinum was 4.41% higher at R47.08 and Lonmin jumped 8.69% to R29.90.

Barclays Africa shed 2.85% to R166.80.

Retailer Woolworths shed 2.55% to R69.09 and Mr Price 2.68% to R153.77.

Steinhoff lost 3.26% to R68.

Remgro was 1.44% off at R223.96.

Brait gave up 2.27% to R82.51.