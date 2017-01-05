Futures weaker as JSE loses ground on strong US jobs figures

Futures were weaker on Thursday with the JSE all share closing lower on positive US jobs figures that boosted the case for more interest-rates rises there.

The all share closed 0.56% lower at 50,475 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.64%. Banks were down 2.24%, general retailers 2.05%, financials 1.40% and industrials 0.73%.

Platinums jumped 4.05% and the gold index 3.70%. Resources added 0.72%.

Initial jobless claims in the US for the week ending December 31 fell sharply to 235,000, well below consensus expectations of 260,000.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at the JSE’s close with European markets a little higher. The FTSE 100 was up 0.20% and Germany’s Dax 0.06%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.67% to 44,140 points, with 25,319 contracts traded from 37,349 on Wednesday.