Markets

Rand firmer, but strength against dollar is not expected to last long

04 January 2017 - 16:36 PM Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was steady at firmer levels on Wednesday afternoon with the dollar slightly weaker.

Liquidity was limited as traders are still on holiday with volumes expected to pick up next week.

The rand gained more than 20c against the dollar in intraday trade as the dollar came off a best level of $1.0390 to the euro.

At 3.37pm, the rand was R13.6330 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.8305.

The rand was at R14.2258 to the euro from R14.3899 and R16.7477 to the pound from R16.9239.

The euro was at $1,0434 from $1,0404.

Analysts expect the rand strength to be temporary as the dollar is forecast to reach parity with the euro or even firm to $0.95 over the short term.

The dollar is set to firm in the long term in reaction to at least three possible interest-rate increases by the US Federal Reserve in 2017.

Stimulus programmes of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are set to continue.

"This divergence is likely to put additional upward pressure on the dollar in 2017," said Capital Economics analysts.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Stocks climb, dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Precious metals to the rescue as ...
Markets
3.
Mixed views on long-term uranium price
Markets
4.
Miners lead JSE higher on Tuesday morning
Markets
5.
Foreign stocks give investors a bumpy ride
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.