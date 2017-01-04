Rand firmer, but strength against dollar is not expected to last long

The rand was steady at firmer levels on Wednesday afternoon with the dollar slightly weaker.

Liquidity was limited as traders are still on holiday with volumes expected to pick up next week.

The rand gained more than 20c against the dollar in intraday trade as the dollar came off a best level of $1.0390 to the euro.

At 3.37pm, the rand was R13.6330 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.8305.

The rand was at R14.2258 to the euro from R14.3899 and R16.7477 to the pound from R16.9239.

The euro was at $1,0434 from $1,0404.

Analysts expect the rand strength to be temporary as the dollar is forecast to reach parity with the euro or even firm to $0.95 over the short term.

The dollar is set to firm in the long term in reaction to at least three possible interest-rate increases by the US Federal Reserve in 2017.

Stimulus programmes of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are set to continue.

"This divergence is likely to put additional upward pressure on the dollar in 2017," said Capital Economics analysts.