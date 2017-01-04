Markets

MARKET WRAP: Precious metals to the rescue as JSE's good start fizzles out

04 January 2017 - 19:24 PM Andrew Linder
The JSE lost momentum on Wednesday after a bullish first trading day of 2017. Resources took strain as the rand firmed with the dollar taking a breather after its recent rally.

The JSE all share closed 0.51% weaker at 50,760.2 points with platinums standing out, up 1.97%, and gold shares gaining 1.4%.

By the bourse’s close, the gold price was up 0.57% at $1,165.20 an ounce and platinum 2.21% at $946.

The resources index gave up 1.38% and the blue-chip top 40 index 0.67%.

Food and drug retailers, down 1.17%, began to feel the pinch as holiday spending tapered off. General retailers were down 0.93%.

Main European markets were lower at the JSE’s close, while the Dow Jones industrial average was slightly higher in mid-morning US trade.

Anglo American Platinum added 1.92% to R282.02, Impala 1.88% to R45.09 and Northam 2.66% to R44.77.

Gold miner Sibanye gained 2.03% to R26.11 and AngloGold Ashanti 1.63% to R153.39.

Anglo American gave up 3.04% to R191.49 and rival BHP Billiton 1.92% to R219.50.

Exxaro fell 2.96% to R88.74 after upsetting Eskom by saying it was abandoning its 50%-plus black economic empowerment ownership structure for just 30% black ownership.

Woolworths was down 1.31% at R70.90, Clicks 2.52% at R114.50 and Shoprite 2.28% at R169.01.

Redefine gave back some of its recent good gains, off 1.74% to R11.30.

Media and internet group Naspers relinquished 0.84% to R2,017.66.

Private education provider Curro Holdings was down 1.29% to R48.09, but rival Advtech rose 1.88% to R17.35.

The stronger local currency put pressure on rand hedges with British American Tobacco losing 1.19% to R770.50 and Richemont 1.96% to R88.25. At 5.48pm the rand was R13.62 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.83.

Rand gains came in very quiet trade, and analysts predict this may be short-lived when things get back into full swing next week.

Bonds tracker the firmer currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.92% from 8.96% previously.

Futures tracked the all share with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi index off 0.78% at 44,435 points with 37,349 contracts traded from 23,494 on Tuesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner

