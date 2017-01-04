Local bonds tread water, duck weaker global trend

South African bonds were stable on Wednesday morning amid a lack of liquidity as trade in the local fixed-interest market remains thin.

Analysts say trade will likely start picking up only next week as many traders are still on leave.

On international markets, Dow Jones Newswires said US government bonds ended the first trading session of 2017 on a down note following a round of positive global manufacturing and inflation reports that brightened the economic outlook and sapped demand for relatively safer assets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury closed at 2.45% compared with 2.446% at the end of 2016, while government bond yields in Europe rose broadly.

In Germany, the 10-year bund yield rose to 0.25% while the yield on the 10-year UK gilt increased to 1.31%.

In SA, at 9.04am the benchmark R186 was unchanged from Tuesday’s close at 8.96%. The R207 was bid at 8.130% from 8.145%.