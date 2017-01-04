Markets

Local bonds firm slightly in an illiquid market with many traders still away

04 January 2017 - 12:37 PM Pericles Anetos
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African bonds were slightly firmer at midday on Wednesday responding to rand strength despite lack of liquidity as trade in the local fixed-income market remained thin.

Investec head of bonds Stephen Arnold said that lack of major movement in the South African bond market in the first few days of the year was to be expected as many traders were still on leave.

Arnold said he expected liquidity to pick up next week.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.94% from Tuesday’s 8.96% and the R207 at 8.120% from 8.145% previously.

