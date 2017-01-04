Economy may rebound but volatility remains

“The markets were not out of the festive season mode just yet,” said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) research head Mohammed Nalla. Liquidity remained thin and erratic, he said.

A firmer start to the year on the Dow on Tuesday, opening just below 20,000 on Wednesday, and a strong performance by the Nikkei 225 could be harbingers of better things, but a range of risks remain.

“It was likely that 2017 would bring good news for investors, but they must remain alert,” said deVere group analyst Nigel Green. He said it was a very different investment landscape compared with the past six or seven years.

President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policies and elections in France and Germany were flash points.

The general view is for the dollar to strengthen and for Trump’s stimulus policies to encourage the Fed to accelerate the pace of rate increases.

“We now expect the Fed to raise interest rates four times to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75% by end-2017,” Capital Economics analysts said.

The Fed raised rates to 0.75% in December 2016.

The benchmark US 10-year bond could hit 3.5% this year, Capital Economics said. It started the year at 2.45%.

The forthcoming elections in France and Germany held considerable risk. “Markets may be too complacent about the political risk in the eurozone,” said Capital Economics.

Another concern is that growth in China may run out of steam. This was allayed somewhat this week when China’s factory output rose to a near six-year high in December.

But according to SP Angel, there are indications that the Chinese authorities may be poised to abandon their 6.5% growth rate. “The authorities seemingly remain serious to contain asset bubbles and financial leverage,” SP Angel said.

That could seriously affect commodities, but a weaker rand should benefit miners and rand hedges, with gold not expected to outperform on the stronger dollar. Spot gold rose 8.5% in 2016 and the JSE gold index gained 29%.

A stronger rand should hold benefits for investors with an inward investment focus, as this should support banks and retailers. General retailers were strong performers until 2012, but have been mixed since then. The price of Brent oil was expected to stabilise at about $60 a barrel in 2017.