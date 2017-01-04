Futures reverse positive start to 2017 as the JSE all share weakens

Futures eased on Wednesday with the JSE all share closing lower on 2017’s second trading day.

The all share failed to maintain Tuesday’s positive start to the year. But after losing more than 1% in intraday trade, banks and financials came back in late afternoon to support the overall market.

Property stocks also turned positive after a sticky start.

The all share closed 0.51% lower at 50,760.20 points, with resources falling 1.38% and food and drug retailers 1.17%. Platinums added 1.97% and the gold index gained 1.40%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.78% to 44,435 points with 37,349 contracts traded from Tuesday’s 23,494.