Bonds firm marginally on stronger rand

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Wednesday afternoon with the rand a little stronger in thin trade.

Analysts said many traders were still on leave, but volumes were expected to normalise next week.

At 3.37pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.925% from Tuesday’s 8.96% and the R207 at 8.1% from 8.145% previously.

The rand was at R13.6326 to the dollar from R13.8305.

The US benchmark 10-year treasury bond was at 2.4695% from 2.4474%.

"We see the 10-year yield hitting 3.5% this year," Capital Economics analysts said.