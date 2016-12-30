Rand eases slightly but retains firmer tone going into 2017

The rand was marginally weaker against major currencies in thin trade on Friday morning, despite the dollar sliding further against some of its peers on year-end profit taking.

However, the local currency has managed to hold on to most of the gains it has made over the past four days. It hit a fresh two-week best level against the dollar of R13.5542 in earlier trade before falling back above the R13.60/$ level in what is expected to be a shortened trading session ahead of the long weekend.

Dow Jones Newswires reports that the euro rose on Friday in Asia, briefly climbing more than two US cents against the

dollar, as market participants awaited further details of President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.

Hopes for Trump's fiscal stimulus and stronger growth have boosted the dollar against other currencies such as the euro since early November. It is yet to be seen, however, the dollar will continue to advance in coming months as Trump lays out new economic programmes starting next month, the newswire said.

"If they tell us anything about what January has in store, it may be that it's going to be a choppier ride for the dollar relative to the cozy dollar-bullish consensus that prevailed in the run up to Christmas," said Ray Attrill, global head

of currency strategy at National Australia Bank.

The dollar’s slide against a basket of major currencies is widely expected to be shortlived, with interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve expected to be more frequent next year.

At 8.56am‚ the rand was R13.6250 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5968. It was R14.3402 to the euro from R14.2773 and R16.7257 to the pound from R16.6835.

The euro was at $1.0525 from $1.0491.