Precious metals shine as JSE all share ends last trading day and year flat

The JSE closed marginally lower on Friday as a very quiet market notched up further gains in the gold index. Platinums also picked up, and property was a little higher, while banks fared worst of the major indices.

Trade was exceptionally quiet this week with most market participants on leave until at least next week. Turnover on Friday amounted to just R5bn.

The JSE all share ended the day down a fractional 0.06% to 50,653.5 points, with the index ending 2016 down 0.08%.

Gold shares added 3.21% bringing their gains for the week to 12.31%, while those for the year stand at 28.85%. Platinums were up 1.03% on Friday, with the index having added more than 50% this year.

Banks closed 0.71% lower, but ended the year up 26.97%, while property was up 0.6% and finished the year on a modest rise of 3.84%.

Asian markets ended mixed while us and European markets were lower. At 1.31pm The Dow Jones industrial average was off 0.07%, while London’s FTSE 100 had given up 0.42%, Paris’s CAC40 0.23% and the German Dax 0.24%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that global stocks were mostly down on the day, "a further indication that risk appetite has faltered going into 2017".

It said after the strong rally that followed the elections of Donald Trump investors had appeared "less eager to take on risk in the past two weeks".

Commodity prices were mixed at the JSE’s close with platinum and Brent crude slightly lower while gold was a little higher at $1,158.37 an ounce.

Resource stocks on the JSE were a little firmer as the dollar gave back further recent gains. The resource index is up 26.44% for the year, boosted predominantly by Anglo American’s surge from about R50 in January to R195.10 today.

Harmony gained 4.51% to R31.53, AngloGold Ashanti 3.44% to R152.58, Sibanye 2.97% to R25.39 and Gold Fields 2.81% to R43.59.40.

Diversified miner Glencore was 0.84% higher at R46.68, while Exxaro improved 1.76% to R89.50 and ArcelorMittal SA 2.31% to R11.50.

Rand hedges were stronger by the close as the local currency gained overnight but gave back a lot of that as the day progressed. It was last seen at R13.71 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev added 1.39% to R1,456.79 and British American Tobacco 1.47% to R778.61.

Redefine Properties was up 2.19% to R11.19, Capital & Counties 2.1% to R49.50, Resilient 1.91% to R114.41 and Intu 1.14% to R46.98.

Naspers gave up 1.75% to R2014.09.

Food producer RCL Foods added 2.83% to R12.70 and poultry groupast ral 2.58 to R129.25.