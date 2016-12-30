Oil prices down, but set for biggest yearly gain since 2009

Oil prices were down on Friday, but were still on track for their biggest annual gain since 2009 after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other major producers agreed to cut output to reduce a global supply overhang that has depressed prices for two years.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 25c at $53.52 a barrel by 2.38pm GMT on Friday, while Brent fell 26c to $56.59.

Brent has risen about 50% this year and WTI has climbed around 43%, the largest annual gains since 2009, when Brent and WTI rose 78% and 71% respectively.

Oil prices have more than halved since the summer of 2014, when it was above $100 a barrel. The fall in prices due to oversupply, in part thanks to the US shale oil revolution, was accentuated later that year when Saudi Arabia rejected any Opec deal to cut output and instead fought for market share.

But a new agreement to reduce production by the Opec, struck over three months from September this year, marks a return to the 13-country group’s old objective of defending prices.

Oman told some customers it will reduce term allocations by 5% in March, but did not say whether the supply reduction would continue after that.

Although doubts remain as to the production cuts’ effectiveness in implementation, the rise in prices can be seen as "proof of international credibility," for Opec and partners, said Igor Yusufov, founder of the Fund Energy investment firm and a former Russian energy minister.

Equally as important to oil prices next year will be the development of demand globally, and major forecasters diverge in their predictions.

"We see a big variation in demand growth assessments for 2017, ranging from +1.22 million bpd (barrels per day) ... to +1.57-million b/d," analysts at JBC said in a note to clients.

"Overall, all forecasters agree that Asia will remain the main engine for demand growth." Oil will gradually rise towards $60 per barrel by the end of 2017, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, with further upside capped by a strong dollar, a likely recovery in US oil output, and possible non-compliance with agreed cuts.

The market on Friday shrugged off an unexpected increase in US crude inventories, which rose 614,000 barrels in the week to December 23 according to US Energy Information Administration data. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.1 million barrels.

