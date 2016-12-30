Markets

Commodity stocks on JSE aided by weaker dollar

30 December 2016 - 10:34 AM Charlotte Mathews
Continued dollar weakness has ruled thin pre-holiday trading this week as sentiment in the US has become more cautious after the euphoria created by Donald Trump’s election as president on a stimulatory policy ticket.

The dollar has aided commodities stocks on the JSE, offsetting losses in other rand hedges. By 9.30am the JSE all-share index was 0.15% higher at 50,755.80. The rand has slipped off its previous higher levels to R13.6347/dollar, R16.7373/sterling and R14.3498/euro. The best recent level was early November’s R13.1831/dollar.

The JSE’s equity market will close at 1pm today. Normal trading hours resume on Tuesday.

Oil and precious metals lifted the FTSE-100 to close 0.2% higher on Thursday, including gains in gold miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo, as well as dual-listed stocks Old Mutual and Mediclinic International. Diversified miners lost ground on a 1.1% drop in copper prices. Meanwhile, retreats in banking stocks including Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase led Wall Street down, after data showed US pending home sales fell 2.5% in November. The Dow Jones Industrial ended 0.07% lower.

Asian markets were firmer and Tokyo reversed some of the week’s earlier losses as traders reported buying on the dips. Airbag maker Takara surged on news of a deal with US regulators. The Nikkei-225 was 0.16% down, off from a stronger start, while the Hang Seng added 1.01%. South Korean and Philippinean markets were shut.

Brent crude oil added another 0.46% to $57.115/barrel and according to Reuters calculations was set to be the best-performing commodity this year, having added about 50% from its lows. Spot gold benefited from continued weakness in the dollar, trading 0.2% better at $1,160.13. Some analysts predict that if Trump’s protectionist stance leads to a trade war between the US and China it will boost bullion’s attractiveness.

In early JSE trade Gold Fields added 2.36% to R43.40 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.01% to R150.47. MTN Group dropped 0.93% to R124.39 as Vodacom gained 1.17% to R151.60. Richemont edged down 0.45% to R89.71. Hammerson was unchanged at R93.92 after announcing it would sell 50% of its Watermark development in the UK for £48.5m.

