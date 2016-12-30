Bonds remain firm going into new year

South African bonds were off their best level in midday trade on Friday as the rand eased against major currencies after hitting a fresh two-week best level against the dollar. However they remain firm going into the new year.

Trade was thin however with the market set to close earlier on the last trading day of the year ahead of the long weekend.

The local gilts strengthened on Thursday in tandem with the rand as the dollar succumbed to year-end profit-taking.

The dollar’s slide against a basket of major currencies is expected to be short lived however, with interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve expected to be more frequent next year.

At 11.02am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.920% from Thursday’s close at 8.910%. The R207 was bid at 8.115% from 8.130% previously.

The rand was last trading at R13.6724 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5968. It hit a fresh two-week best level of R13.5542 against the greenback in earlier trade.