Bonds remain firm after Thursday’s gains

South African bonds hung on to their recent gains in holiday-thinned trade on Friday, looking to end the year on a firm note in what is expected to an abbreviated trading session ahead of the long weekend.

The local gilts strengthened on Thursday in tandem with the rand, which hit a two-week high as the dollar succumbed to year-end profit-taking.

The dollar’s slide against a basket of major currencies is expected to be shortlived however, with interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve expected to be more frequent next year.

At 8.44am, the benchmark R186 was unchanged from Thursday’s close at 8.910%. The R207 was bid at 8.115% from 8.130% previously.

The rand was last trading at R13.6275 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5968. It hit a fresh two-week best level of R13.5542 against the greenback in earlier trade.