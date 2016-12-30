Markets

Bonds remain firm after Thursday’s gains

30 December 2016 - 09:35 AM Ray Fauré
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds hung on to their recent gains in holiday-thinned trade on Friday, looking to end the year on a firm note in what is expected to an abbreviated trading session ahead of the long weekend.

The local gilts strengthened on Thursday in tandem with the rand, which hit a two-week high as the dollar succumbed to year-end profit-taking.

The dollar’s slide against a basket of major currencies is expected to be shortlived however, with interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve expected to be more frequent next year.

At 8.44am, the benchmark R186 was unchanged from Thursday’s close at 8.910%. The R207 was bid at 8.115% from 8.130% previously.

The rand was last trading at R13.6275 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5968. It hit a fresh two-week best level of R13.5542 against the greenback in earlier trade.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: A weaker end to the JSE’s very dull ...
Markets
2.
Precious metals shine as JSE all share ends last ...
Markets
3.
Oil, equities, emerging markets end year of ...
Markets
4.
Gold set to snap three-year losing streak with 9% ...
Markets
5.
Rand hits a two-week high as dollar succumbs to ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.