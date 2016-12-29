South African futures follow JSE higher

South African futures ended Thursday higher as the JSE added to Wednesday’s gains, pushing the bourse further into positive territory for the month of December.

The JSE all share closed 0.71% higher at 50,682.21 points, with the gold index flying up 5.43%. Banks and financials did well, rising 1.2% and 1.13% respectively. Industrials added 1.09%, while resources gave up 0.69%, possibly on a slightly weaker dollar.

The local bourse did, however, have another very quiet day, with turnover at just over R7bn.

Gold and Brent crude rose despite a weaker dollar, while spot platinum was down. At 5.19pm the gold price had risen 0.46% to $1,146.70 an ounce. At the same time Brent crude was fluctuating enormously in a volatile market. It was last seen at $56.31 a barrel, up 0.72%. It spent the day trading between $55.88 and $57.23.

At 6.40pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.55% to 44,481 points, with 20,008 contracts traded from 24,239 on Wednesday.