MARKET WRAP: The all share index is now flat for the year

29 December 2016 - 19:14 PM Staff Writer
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The JSE closed higher on Thursday, pushing the all share index’s gains for the month of December to 0.94%. The index is now flat for the year. The rand also gained, on a weaker dollar against most global majors.

The JSE all share closed 0.71% higher at 50,682.21 points, with the gold index flying up 5.43%. Banks and financials did well, rising 1.2% and 1.13% respectively. Industrials added 1.09%, while resources gave up 0.69%, possibly on the slightly weaker dollar.

Among individual shares in the gold sector AngloGold Ashanti added 5.74% to R147.50, Gold Fields 5.42% to R42.40, Sibanye 5.69% to R24.70 and Harmony 4.76% to R30.17.

FirstRand stood out among the larger banks, gaining 2.48% to R53.80, while Sanlam did best of the financials to add 2.21% to R64.39, and MMI was not far behind, up 2.11% to R23.75.

Rand hedge Richemont was 1.02% lower at R90.12.

In the retail sector Truworths gained 1.54% to R80.49, Mr Price 1.47% to R159.56, Clicks 2.96% to R117 and Shoprite 1.15% to R174.42.

Resilient was just that in the property sector, rising 2.77% to R112.27.

Vodacom added to the gains in industrials, up 2.01% to R149.85.

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Thursday afternoon as the Wall Street Journal dollar index declined.

Dow Jones Newswires said the 0.2% drop in the index was caused by disappointing US home sales data. The index, which measures the dollar against 16 other currencies, recently reached its highest level since 2002.

At 6.40pm‚ the rand was R13.6256 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.8382.

Bonds rose on the stronger currency, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.925% from 8.955% previously.

At 6.40pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.55% to 44,481 points, with 20,008 contracts traded from 24,239 on Wednesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso

