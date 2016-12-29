JSE’s second consecutive day of gains as banks and financials rise

The JSE ended the penultimate trading day of the year higher despite mixed messages from both international markets and resource prices.

Early in the day the Hang Seng ended higher while the Nikkei was lower, as was China’s Shanghai composite. Later, by the JSE’s close, European markets were all slightly lower after having made earlier gains, while the Dow Jones industrial average was only just into positive territory.

Gold and Brent crude rose despite a weaker dollar, while spot platinum was down. At 5.19pm the gold price had risen 0.46% to $1,146.70 an ounce. At the same time Brent crude was fluctuating enormously in a volatile market. It was last seen at $56.31 a barrel, up 0.72%. It spent the day trading between $55.88 and $57.23.

The JSE all share closed 0.71% higher at 50,682.21 points, with the gold index flying up 5.43%. Banks and financials did well, rising 1.2% and 1.13% respectively. Industrials added 1.09%, while resources gave up 0.69%, possibly on a slightly weaker dollar.

The local bourse did, however, have another very quiet day, with turnover at just over R7bn.

Rand hedges were all lower as the currency firmed against most global majors. It was last traded at R13.6635 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.8382.

The drop in European markets appeared to stem from a spillover of negative sentiment after the Italian government had to bail out the country’s third-largest bank, which affected other European banking stocks. Miners also retreated.

Among individual shares in the gold sector AngloGold Ashanti added 5.74% to R147.50, Gold Fields 5.42% to R42.40, Sibanye 5.69% to R24.70 and Harmony 4.76% to R30.17.

FirstRand stood out among the larger banks, gaining 2.48% to R53.80, while Sanlam did best of the financials to add 2.21% to R64.39, and MMI was not far behind, up 2.11% to R23.75.

Rand hedge Richemont was 1.02% lower at R90.12.

In the retail sector Truworths gained 1.54% to R80.49, Mr Price 1.47% to R159.56, Clicks 2.96% to R117 and Shoprite 1.15% to R174.42.

Resilient was just that in the property sector, rising 2.77% to R112.27.

Vodacom added to the gains in industrials, up 2.01% to R149.85.