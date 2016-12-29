Gold rises as the dollar and US bond yields decline

London — Gold prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Thursday as the dollar and US bond yields declined following weaker than expected economic data.

Spot gold hit $1,150.26 an ounce, its highest since December 14., and was up 0.4% at $1,146.28 by 2.51pm GMT.

US gold futures rose $6.00 to $1,146.90 an ounce.

"Gold is not out of the woods yet but yields are a bit lower and the dollar is weaker, especially against the yen and yen-gold has showed a phenomenal correlation since the US election," SaxoBank head of commodity research Ole Hansen said.

Gold fell more than 8% in November as US Treasury yields rose after Donald Trump’s election led to speculation his commitment to infrastructure spending would spur growth.

The precious metal then hit a 10-month low on December 15 as solid US economic data gave the US Federal Reserve the confidence to raise interest rates for the first time in a year.

The central bank also signalled that it expected three more increases next year, up from a previous projection of two.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

However, gold prices are still 8% higher than they were at the start of the year and were heading for the first annual increase after three years of declines. "We are battling a bit here with the $1,150 level and if we make it above that we shall open up towards $1,165 but in order for funds to start getting worried about covering shorts, we probably need to rise above the mid $1,170s," SaxoBank’s Hansen said.

The dollar fell 0.4% against a basket of six main currencies, mostly due to the yen’s strength, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield slipped to two-week lows. "Heading into next week ... the Italian bank rescue and the direction of the Chinese yuan will likely dictate near-term pricing in gold, especially if equity markets start to get nervous about either of these two developments," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Gold is usually seen as a refuge from riskier assets such as equities. China’s net gold imports in November via its main conduit Hong Kong dropped 17.8% from October to the lowest in 10 months, data showed on Thursday. Among other precious metals, silver was unchanged at $16.01 an ounce. Platinum was 0.1% lower at $899.60, while palladium climbed 0.9% to $672.25 an ounce.

Reuters