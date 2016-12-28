Rand strengthens as dollar weakens, despite increase in US confidence

The rand was stronger against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon despite a reduction in the pessimism that followed the US elections.

Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence at its highest level in 15 years in December with Dow Jones Newswires reporting that home prices climbed sharply in October.

These factors underscored expectations that the US central bank was likely to raise interest rates at a faster pace next year, the newswire said.

It said France’s GDP was forecast to overtake that of the UK next year due to Brexit-related currency effects.

At 3.26pm the rand was at R13.8705 to the dollar from R13.9362 previously. It was at R14.4220 to the euro from R14.5724 and R16.9257 to the pound from R17.0910.

The euro was at $1.0398 from $1.0457.