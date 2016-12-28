Markets

Rand strengthens as dollar weakens, despite increase in US confidence

28 December 2016 - 16:35 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The rand was stronger against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon despite a reduction in the pessimism that followed the US elections.

Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence at its highest level in 15 years in December with Dow Jones Newswires reporting that home prices climbed sharply in October.

These factors underscored expectations that the US central bank was likely to raise interest rates at a faster pace next year, the newswire said.

It said France’s GDP was forecast to overtake that of the UK next year due to Brexit-related currency effects.

At 3.26pm the rand was at R13.8705 to the dollar from R13.9362 previously. It was at R14.4220 to the euro from R14.5724 and R16.9257 to the pound from R17.0910.

The euro was at $1.0398 from $1.0457.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Buckle up your overcoat — the stormy winds of ...
Markets
2.
Bonds big bear Edwards says the rout is but a ...
Markets
3.
Stocks inch higher in holiday lull
Markets
4.
JSE gets a fillip from commodities and banking
Markets
5.
Oil edges further above $55 ahead of supply cut ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.