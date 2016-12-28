Rand firmer as dollar reverses earlier gains

The rand was firmer against major global currencies in midday trade on Wednesday as the dollar gave up some of the gains it had made on upbeat data.

Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence at its highest level in 15 years in December, which has helped underscore expectations that the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates at a faster pace next year.

In the few days left to the New Year, trade is expected to remain thin, making currency markets susceptible to exaggerated and sideways movements.

At 12.01pm the rand was at R13.9049 to the dollar from previous close of R13.9362. It was at R14.5173 to the euro from R14.5724, and at R17.0266 to the pound from R17.0910.

The euro was at $1.0441 from $1.0457.