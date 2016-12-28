Markets

Rand a little firmer in quiet trade after Christmas holidays

28 December 2016 - 09:52 AM Staff Writer
File Picture: REUTERS

The rand was marginally stronger against the dollar on Wednesday morning with trading having wound down considerably over the festive season.

The euro was steady against the greenback as the Italian government is expected to offer a €6.5bn bailout to troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world’s oldest bank.

But coming elections in Germany and France and the chances of far-right parties winning could keep investors on edge going into 2017.

The dollar was slightly boosted against the yen due to US consumer confidence hitting a 15-year high.

A lack of major local news has kept the rand firm this week.

At 8.59am, the rand was R13.8985 to the dollar from previous close of R13.9362. It was at R14.5614 to the euro from R14.5724 and R17.0924 to the pound from R17.0910.

The euro was at $1.0472 from $1.0457.

