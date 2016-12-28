JSE gets a fillip from commodities and banking

Commodities and banking shares featured in morning post-Christmas trade on the JSE, once again pushing the all-share index over its 50,000 resistance level to 50,397.50 points by midday.

JSE data showed that offshore investors sold a net R3.2bn of South African shares last week compared with net purchases of R1.9bn the week previously.

The Hang Seng index closed 0.83% higher, taking its tone from a stronger Dow Jones close overnight, but the Nikkei 225 shed 0.01%. It recovered some ground after earlier selling of Toshiba shares on a substantial investment write-down. The FTSE-100 was 0.33% stronger at 7,091.62 although UK mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, which was below economists’ expectations.

The dollar, which has been gaining against most major currencies on Donald Trump’s promised fiscal stimulatory policies, was flat to weaker in morning trade. By midday the rand was at R13.8978/$, R14.5096/euro and R17.0061/sterling.

Spot gold maintained its early buoyancy, achieving its third successive day of gains, amid scepticism that it can continue to show strength as long as there are expectations of more rate hikes in the US. It was 0.22% higher at $1,140.70/oz while Brent crude oil was 0.73% better at $56.49/barrel.

In the absence of any corporate news, diversified miners on the JSE were some of the strongest performers, including Glencore up 1.93% to R47.53 and South32 up 3.18% to R28.23. Among banks and property stocks, Standard Bank rose 3.07% to R153.60, Redefine Properties 3.65% to R10.78 and Coronation Fund Managers 4.65% to R69.49. But HCI dropped 1.27% to R131.01 and Trencor 1.23% to R27.25.