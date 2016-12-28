Gold miners help the JSE get off to a firmer start after the Christmas break

Gold shares took centre stage in slow early post-Christmas trade on the JSE on Wednesday morning with Harmony, Sibanye Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields among the first top 10 gainers. The all-share index had lifted 1.01% to 49898.80 points by 9.30am.

Spot gold added 0.43% to $1,143.10/oz, but platinum slid 0.93% to $904.89/oz. Traders attributed gold’s moves to a slightly weaker dollar and technically driven trade.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 ended flat (0.01%) after a 20% retreat in Toshiba, which warned of several billion dollars of impairments on the acquisition of a nuclear power plant construction company. Two sets of Japanese economic data sent conflicting signals about the state of the economy. South Korean markets were dampened by the rolling presidential scandal. Australian markets were stronger on comshares.

US markets closed slightly higher on Tuesday because of indications of stronger economic conditions, which boosted oil and commodities. The Dow Jones Industrial closed 0.06% better at 19,945.04 points. Figures on US mortgage applications and pending home sales are expected today. In Europe, data on Italian consumer confidence and UK mortgage approvals are expected.

Brent oil slipped 0.045% to $56.035/barrel on continuing uncertainty about the effect of Opec members’ pledges to cut output.

The rand was trading at R13.9128 to the dollar and R17.0962 to the pound. After strengthening on positive US economic data, the dollar lost some ground.

AngloGold rose 5.18% to R142.94 and Gold Fields 3.87% to R41.09. BHP Billiton, which was strongly traded in Australia overnight, added 2.31% to R221.50. Other early advancers were Sappi, which lifted 1.87% to R87.30 and Bid Corporation, up 1.79% to R245.31. Vodacom edged 0.02% lower to R144.49.