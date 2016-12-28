Buckle up your overcoat — the stormy winds of populism are still blowing

London — That slack-jawed look of surprise investors had for most of 2016? It’s not going anywhere. Political volatility is here to stay.

For almost a third of high-grade credit investors, political populism is the biggest concern for the next 12 months, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report published on December 19. In a similar survey in October, before Donald Trump’s surprise election win, fewer than one in 10 had it as their main worry.

They have reason to be concerned. The Netherlands, France and Germany all hold national elections in coming months. With unemployment and stagnant wages fuelling voter antipathy towards immigration, there’s the risk of a populist upset. These charts indicate gains by parties from Germany’s AfD to France’s National Front in recent opinion polls.

Populist challengers may not win — Germany’s constitution is designed to promote consensual coalitions. But perceptions of threat can still move markets as witness the way the pound rose and fell with the chances of a remain vote.

And none of the issues that caused the volatility of 2016 is going away. There’s still a Brexit to be negotiated, and Trump takes office on January 20. Buckle up.

Bloomberg