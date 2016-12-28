Markets

Bonds little changed in thin trade, despite firmer rand

28 December 2016 - 12:33 PM Staff reporter
Bonds. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image: THINKSTOCK Bonds. Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African bonds were flat at midday on Wednesday despite the rand being marginally stronger.

There is little activity in the local fixed-interest market with many traders still on holiday. In this shorter trading week not much is expected in the way of market-moving news or data.

Offshore investors sold more than R1.1bn in bonds last week according to JSE securities exchange data released on Wednesday.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

At 11.20am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.965% from 8.96% at its previous close while the R207 was unchanged at 8.185%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.9334 to the dollar from R13.9362 at its last close.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Buckle up your overcoat — the stormy winds of ...
Markets
2.
Bonds big bear Edwards says the rout is but a ...
Markets
3.
Stocks inch higher in holiday lull
Markets
4.
JSE gets a fillip from commodities and banking
Markets
5.
Oil edges further above $55 ahead of supply cut ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.