Bonds little changed in thin trade, despite firmer rand
28 December 2016 - 12:33 PM
Bonds. Picture: THINKSTOCK
South African bonds were flat at midday on Wednesday despite the rand being marginally stronger.
There is little activity in the local fixed-interest market with many traders still on holiday. In this shorter trading week not much is expected in the way of market-moving news or data.
Offshore investors sold more than R1.1bn in bonds last week according to JSE securities exchange data released on Wednesday.
Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.
At 11.20am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.965% from 8.96% at its previous close while the R207 was unchanged at 8.185%.
The rand was slightly firmer at R13.9334 to the dollar from R13.9362 at its last close.
