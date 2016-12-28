Bonds little changed in thin trade, despite firmer rand

South African bonds were flat at midday on Wednesday despite the rand being marginally stronger.

There is little activity in the local fixed-interest market with many traders still on holiday. In this shorter trading week not much is expected in the way of market-moving news or data.

Offshore investors sold more than R1.1bn in bonds last week according to JSE securities exchange data released on Wednesday.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

At 11.20am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.965% from 8.96% at its previous close while the R207 was unchanged at 8.185%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.9334 to the dollar from R13.9362 at its last close.