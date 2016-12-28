Bonds flat despite a slight strengthening in the rand

South African bonds were flat in thin holiday trade on Wednesday, despite a slightly stronger rand.

Little activity is expected in the local fixed-interest market as many players are still on leave and there is not much in the way of market-moving news or data in this shorter trading week.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

At 9am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.965% from 8.96% at its previous close while the R207 was unchanged at 8.185%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.8985 to the dollar from R13.9362 at its last close.