Bond market little moved in holiday trade despite slightly firmer rand

The South African bond market remained extremely quiet on Wednesday afternoon despite a slight uptick in the rand.

There is little activity in the local fixed-interest market as many traders are still on break for the festive season. With it being a shorter trading week, there is not much expected in the way of market-moving news or data.

Offshore investors sold a net of more than R1.1bn in bonds last week, according to JSE securities exchange data released on Wednesday.

Most investors and analysts expect the usual calm end to the year for the local bond market. It was, of course, busier last December after President Jacob Zuma fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene for no apparent reason.

At 4.24pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.965% from Friday’s 8.96% while the R207 was bid at 8.2% from 8.185%.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.8645 to the dollar from R13.9362 previously.