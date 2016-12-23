South African futures pulled lower by JSE and global markets

South African futures on Friday ended nearly 1% down as global markets weakened after the Dow finished in negative territory on Thursday.

The JSE closed in the red on its final half-day of trade before a four-day Christmas break. The all-share index slipped 0.87% to 49,400.60 points in thin trade and there were losses in all major indices.

The 0.12% drop in the Dow Jones industrial average overnight depressed Asian markets, which have retreated for most of the past week. The Hang Seng closed 0.28% down and the Shanghai composite was nearly a percent off. Tokyo did not trade, because of a public holiday.

At 1.51pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had dropped 0.98% to 43,397 points, with 10,283 contracts traded from 17,125 on Thursday.