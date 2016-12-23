Markets

Rand firmer ahead of Christmas

23 December 2016
The rand was slightly firmer against major currencies in thin trade ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Investors and traders were already showing signs of unwillingness to make big trades ahead Christmas.

TreasuryOne’s head of dealing, Wichard Cilliers, said the rand could remain range-bound owing to the illiquidity in the market.

The euro was stable against the dollar, seemingly showing no reaction to the news that Deutsche Bank has agreed to a $7.2bn settlement with the US Justice Department for its contribution to the sale of toxic mortgages leading to the 2008 financial crisis.

At 8.58am the rand was at R14.0270 to the dollar from Thursday’s R14.0348. It was at R14.6524 to the euro from R14.6604 and R17.2365 to the pound from R17.2522.

The euro was at $1.0445 from $1.0437.

