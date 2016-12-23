Markets

Rand firmer ahead of Christmas holidays

23 December 2016 - 12:45 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Rands. Picture: THINKSTOCK
The rand was slightly firmer against leading currencies before midday on Friday as markets traded sideways due to thin liquidity ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The local currency was gradually recovering its losses of Thursday.

PSG analysts attributed Thursday’s weakness to positive US economic data and President Jacob Zuma reportedly saying in a speech that he would not resign.

At 11.33am, the rand was R13.9823 to the dollar from Thursday’s R14.0348. It was R14.6271 to the euro from R14.6604 and R17.1533 to the pound from R17.2522.

The euro was at $1.0460 from $1.0437.

