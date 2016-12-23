MARKET WRAP: JSE closes in the red in thin pre-Christmas trade

The JSE closed in the red on its final half-day of trade before a four-day Christmas break. The all-share index slipped 0.87% to 49,400.60 points in thin trade, and there were losses in all major indices.

The 0.12% drop in the Dow Jones industrial average overnight depressed Asian markets, which have retreated for most of the past week. The Hang Seng closed 0.28% down and the Shanghai composite was nearly a percent off. Tokyo did not trade, because of a public holiday.

BHP Billiton, which has been sinking steadily since mid-month on weaker iron-ore and copper prices, fell another 2.23% to R216.49 while AngloGold Ashanti, which has also been depressed by directionless gold prices, fell 1.8% to R135.90. Anglo American was off 0.36% to R194.76.

Healthcare shares were all lower. Discovery gave up 0.43% to R112.50, Mediclinic International 0.51% to R129.57 and Aspen Pharmacare 0.63% to R271.80.

The rand was marginally firmer against major global currencies as most markets traded sideways due to thin liquidity ahead of the Christmas holidays. At 2.03pm it was at R14.0011 to the dollar from Thursday’s R14.0348.

By the same time bonds had hardly moved, with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.7% from 8.65% previously.

Futures tracked the JSE lower with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index down 0.98% to 43,397 points, with 10,283 contracts traded from 17,125 on Thursday.

With Charlotte Mathews