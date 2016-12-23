JSE set for third day of losses

The JSE looked set for a third day of losses as it opened for a half-day on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The top 40 was down 0.9% at 9:08am, dragged down by resources and banks.

On Thursday the top 40 index fell 0.64%, which followed a 0.44% drop on Wednesday.

Local banks followed their global counterparts down as the market digested a stream of bad news on Friday morning.

Late on Thursday night, the Italian Cabinet authorised a €20m bail-out for Monte dei Paschi di Siena after it failed to raise money from investors.

Other bad news for European banks was a $7.2bn fine for Deutsche Bank and $5.28bn fine for Credit Suisse from the US government for their roles in the 2008 subprime home loan crisis.

The US Justice Department also announced on Thursday it intended to prosecute former Barclays executives John T Carroll and Paul Menefee for their roles in the 2008 global economic crisis.

The JSE’s banking index fell 0.71% by 9:24am due to local industry woes. RMB Holding suffered the most, with a 1.74% drop to R63.07.

The resources 10 index was down 1.34% by 9:25 am, led down by BHP Billiton falling 2% to R217 and Mondi falling 1.49% to R271.77.

Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed on Friday for a public holiday to celebrate Japanese Emperor Akihito’s 83rd birthday.