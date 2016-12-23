Bonds little changed in short trading session despite a stronger rand

Despite a firmer rand, South African bonds were little changed on Friday as local markets wound down for the Christmas holidays.

With many players on leave and a dearth of market-moving news or data, there was little activity in the market, which dealers expected to close by noon as is tradition on the last trading days before Christmas and New Year’s Day.

At 11.45am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.97% from 8.96% on Thursday while the R207 was bid at 8.195%‚ from 8.185% previously.

The rand was at R13.9637 to the dollar from R14.0348 at Thursday’s close.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.