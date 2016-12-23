Bonds little changed in early trade

South African bonds were little changed on Friday morning in what is expected to be an abbreviated trading session.

Traditionally, activities in the local market grind to a standstill by noon on the last trading days before Christmas, with most players already on leave.

At 9am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.97% from 8.96% on Thursday while the R207 was bid at 8.195%‚ from 8.185% previously.

The rand was slightly firmer at R14.0277 to the dollar from R14.0348 at Thursday’s close.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.