Bonds little changed in early trade

23 December 2016 - 09:36 AM Ray Fauré
South African bonds were little changed on Friday morning in what is expected to be an abbreviated trading session.

Traditionally, activities in the local market grind to a standstill by noon on the last trading days before Christmas, with most players already on leave.

At 9am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.97% from 8.96% on Thursday while the R207 was bid at 8.195%‚ from 8.185% previously.

The rand was slightly firmer at R14.0277 to the dollar from R14.0348 at Thursday’s close.

Most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

