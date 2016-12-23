Banks lift stocks, dollar holds near 14-year peak

London — European stocks edged higher on Friday helped by banks after two regional bellwethers settled US mortgage securities probes, while oil and the dollar were on the back foot in light trading ahead of the Christmas break.

In another boost to European financials, a bailout for Italy’s oldest bank Monte dei Paschi was approved as the country’s government looks to end a protracted banking crisis that has gummed up the economy.

European shares were up 0.1% with eurozone banks up 0.7% and comfortably outperforming broader markets. An index of Italian lenders was up 1.3%. While Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended from trading, Italian government bond yields fell with ten-year yields slipping 3 basis points to 1.82%.

"Banks run the show today," said analysts at Kepler Chevreux in a note to clients, adding that the news flow around Italian lenders was turning positive.

Deutsche Bank’s $7.2bn settlement with the US department of justice over toxic mortgage securities sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis was nearly half of the fine initially levied in September. Deutsche Banks shares rose 4.4% and are up 86% since September lows.

Credit Suisse shares rose 0.6% after it agreed to pay $5.3bn to the department of justice to settle similar charges.

Barclays became the latest in a long-list of other lenders under investigation to be sued.

Elsewhere markets were quiet with UK markets closing at midday.

The dollar headed into the Christmas break on Friday just more than half a percentage point off highs hit after this month’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The dollar is up more than 7% against a basket of currencies since lows hit on US election night in November but has been flat for the past week.

The dollar index, hovering near a 14-year high, was marginally lower at 103.03 but remained within striking distance of the week’s 103.65 peak.

"My overall sense is that we’ll start the year eking out further gains from the post-Trump trends, before we get a change of tack," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

The euro was also a shade firmer at $1.0440, having rebounded only modestly from a nearly 14-year low of $1.0350 set earlier in the week.

Oil prices slipped, eroding some of the gains in the previous session as traders took profits.

Brent crude for February delivery dropped 19c, or 0.4%, to $54.86 a barrel after ending 1.1% higher on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 28c, or 0.5%, to $52.67 a barrel after gaining 0.9% in the previous session.

