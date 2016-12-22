Markets

Rand firmer against major currencies in thinly traded markets

22 December 2016 - 14:07 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was slightly firmer against major currencies before midday on Thursday in thinly traded markets, ahead of the festive holidays.

The dollar was slightly weaker against the euro ahead of Thursday’s US third-quarter GDP, durable goods and weekly initial jobless claims data.

This data could provide some direction for local and international markets, but no major surprises are expected.

PSG Wealth analysts said the weaker dollar benefited the rand.

The rand was at R13.9520/$ in mid-morning trade from Wednesday’s R14.0032 and R14.5825/¤ from R14.5953 and R17.2187/£ from R17.2960.

The euro was at $1.0451 from $1.0423.

 

