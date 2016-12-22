Retailers pull the JSE down despite gold and platinum sectors strengthening

Retailers led the JSE downwards on Thursday as investors awaited post-Christmas trading reports from SA’s shopping malls, while a late rally in the gold price lifted heavyweights AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields off their day’s lows.

Retailers and mall managers polled in early December predicted consumers would be bargain-hunting this year, not splurging amid lacklustre economic conditions. Woolworths, Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Clicks shares were lower.

The JSE all-share index ended 0.68% down at 49,824.30 points. The gold mining index rose 1.33% and platinums 0.42% but the general retailers index dropped 1.78%.

US markets opened flat to lower despite the release of revised third quarter GDP figures showing the economy grew 3.5%, not 3.2% as previously estimated, while orders for capital goods manufactured in the US rose 0.9% in November versus October’s 0.2%. The Dow Jones industrial average, which came within 15 points of the critical 20,000-point level on Wednesday, was 0.17% lower at 19,911.25.

In London, the FTSE-100 eased 0.04%, affected by nervousness about Europe’s banks as the Italian government was set to prop up the nation’s third-biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi.

The dollar strengthened, pushing the rand to R14.0328 by the JSE’s close, from Wednesday’s R14.0032. At the same time spot gold had added 0.21% to $1,133.57 an ounce while platinum continued weaker, down 0.1% to $914.27/oz. Brent crude oil was 0.72% firmer at $54.87 a barrel.

Corporate news was scarce in Johannesburg. ArcelorMittal SA clawed back some earlier losses after announcing an agreement to assist the troubled Evraz Highveld Steel which could culminate in buying Highveld’s structural steel manufacturing business. It ended unchanged at R11.49. Cement producer PPC added 1.84% to R5.54 after the Public Investment Corporation increased its stake to 15.074% from 14.66%.

Among miners, Glencore was hit by weakness in the copper price as LME inventory has surged, but the shares revived in late trade. It added 0.04% to R47.02, after touching an intra-day trough of R45.60. Anglo American went down 0.88% to R195.48 and BHP Billiton fell 0.62% to R221.42. Kumba Iron Ore dropped 4.11% to R159.66, as analysts have expressed doubts whether the recent run in iron ore prices is justified by underlying demand.

Gold’s rally after 4pm took investors by surprise. In late trade, AngloGold Ashanti picked up 0.24% to R138.39, above its day’s low of R133.72, while Gold Fields surged 3.86% to R38.85, from a day’s low of R37.92. The platinum index was buoyed by a late surge in Anglo American Platinum, which rose 2.59% to R259.05.

Woolworths Holdings shed 1.42% to R68.91, Shoprite 1.63% to R171.17, Pick n Pay 0.7% to R63.55 and Clicks Group 1.71% to R112.54.

Among financial shares, the major banks were generally lower and insurers, which had held up throughout the day, fell in late trade. Old Mutual eased 0.03% R34.47, Sanlam 0.63% to R61.43 and MMI Holdings 0.3% to R23.08.