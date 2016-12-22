Rand weakens on upbeat US data and reports on Zuma speech

The rand reversed direction on Thursday afternoon, weakening against the dollar, euro and sterling, after positive US economic data releases and reports of a speech given by President Jacob Zuma, insisting he would not resign his position.

By 4pm, the rand was at R14.0776/$ from R13.95 at midday. It was at R14.6855 to the euro, against R14.5825 at midday, and R17.3411 to pounds sterling, compared with R17.2187 earlier.

Gold remained under pressure, at $1,128.67/oz against $1,131.28 at the close of business on Wednesday.

Although the Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar, the Chinese yuan, South Korean won and Taiwanese dollar had also earlier weakened.

The dollar’s strengthening followed a report that US third quarter GDP growth was higher than previously estimated, at 3.5% rather than 3.2%, and that orders for US capital goods rose 0.9% in November from 0.2% in October. The improved pace was attributed to firmer oil prices.