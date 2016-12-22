Rand stable ahead of weekend’s festivities

The rand was stable against the dollar on Thursday morning as the markets ease into the weekend’s festivities.

TreasuryOne head of dealing Wichard Cilliers said as more people take leave heading into the holidays, liquidity can be expected to become thinner.

The rand was bound in a narrow range of R13.95/$ and R14.01/$.

There is no local data expected to be released on Thursday but US third-quarter GDP data, durable goods and weekly initial jobless claims are due for release later in the day.

At 9.09am the rand was at R14.0027 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R14.0032. It was at R14.6313 to the euro from R14.5953 and R17.3180 to the pound from R17.2960.

The euro was at $1.0446 from $1.0423.