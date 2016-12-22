MARKET WRAP: Buoyant gold heavyweights help limit JSE weakness as retailers head south

Retailers led the JSE lower on Thursday as investors awaited Christmas trading reports from SA’s shopping malls while a late rally in the gold price lifted heavyweights AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields off their day’s lows.

Woolworths Holdings shed 1.42% to R68.91, Shoprite 1.63% to R171.17, Pick n Pay 0.7% to R63.55 and Clicks Group 1.71% to R112.54.

Kumba Iron Ore fell 4.11% to R159.66, with analysts expressed doubts on whether the recent run in iron-ore prices is justified by underlying demand.

Among financial shares, the major banks were all lower and insurers, which had held up throughout the day, fell in late trade. Old Mutual eased 0.03% R34.47, Sanlam 0.63% to R61.43 and MMI Holdings 0.3% to R23.08.

Nedbank fared worst of the big four banks, down 2.19% to R230.92.

The rand weakened in the afternoon as the dollar strengthened on some better than expected data from the US. Third quarter GDP figures showed the economy grew 3.5%, not 3.2% as previously reported, while orders for capital goods manufactured in the US grew 0.9% in November against 0.2% in October.

By 6.24pm, the rand was at R14.0306/$ from R13.95 at midday and Wednesday’s R14.0032.

Bonds were little moved in quiet holiday trade with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.96% from 8.97% on Wednesday.

Futures ended lower on the weaker JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index dropping 1.05% to 43,720 points, with 17,125 contracts traded from 19,228 on Wednesday.

With Charlotte Mathews