JSE takes its cue from weaker global markets

The JSE followed global markets weaker on Thursday morning, with the all its major indices slipping for a second day.

The all share index, which closed 0.36% lower on Wednesday, was down 0.22% by 9:15am on Thursday morning.

Miners BHP Billiton and Anglo American led the top 40’s 0.2% decline on Thursday morning. BHP was down 1% to R220.56 and Anglo fell 0.9% to R195.43.

In Sydney, BHP closed 0.12% lower at A$25.14 while the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the global downtrend by rising 0.54%.

Good GDP numbers in New Zealand helped the Wellington bourse rise 0.7%. New Zealand’s economy grew 1.1% quarter on quarter, beating economists’ forecasts for growth of 0.8%.

But outside Australasia, nearly all major stock exchange indices were weaker.

The Dow Jones Industrial index continued to flirt with 20,000 points on Wednesday, closing 0.16% lower at 19,942 points. The S&P 500 index fell 0.25% and the Nasdaq index 0.23%.

Although the Italian Parliament approved a plan to set aside €20bn to help Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other troubled banks, European stock exchanges followed the Borsa Italiana down on Wednesday.