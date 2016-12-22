JSE continues to sink in line with global exchanges

The JSE continued to sink on Thursday morning, in line with most other world markets after a weaker close on US markets and ahead of the release of key US economic data later in the day.

By midday the all-share index had retreated by 0.59% to 49,869.80 points on declines in gold, financial and retail shares.

The dollar continued to retrace its recent high, setting the rand at R13.986/$ from Wednesday’s R14.003/$. The rand was also stronger against the pound, at R17.2615, although it weakened against a stronger euro to R14.6455.

Spot gold eased 0.17% to $1,131.09/oz while platinum slipped 0.56% to $910.56/oz. Brent crude oil was 0.42% off at $54.25. LME copper prices rose to $5,515.50/tonne from $5,503/tonne.

Asian markets followed a lower close on the Dow Jones overnight, in thin pre-Christmas trade. The Nikkei 225 closed 0.09% weaker, the Hang Seng dropped 0.08% and the Singapore Straits index slipped 0.68%.

European markets showed a similar negative mood, although Italian markets were buoyed by the prospect of a state bail-out for the troubled bank Monte dei Paschi after a private rescue plan failed.

In the UK, the ten-year break-even rate on inflation linked bonds hit its highest level since January 2014, reflecting expectations of rising inflation as the pound’s weakness since Brexit has pushed up import costs. A consumer confidence survey showed the outlook for the UK economy had fallen to its worst in four years.

The US is due to release revised third quarter GDP, November durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claims later today.

In SA, news that steel maker ArcelorMittal SA would provide material to restart part of the troubled Evraz Highveld Steel’s mothballed plant drove the shares down 3.57% to R11.08.

There were marginal gains in Sasol, which added 0.53% to R398.76, and Richemont, up 0.3% to R90.93. But RMB Holdings dropped 1.7% to R64.17, Nedbank Group fell 1.46% to R232.63 and Barclays Africa by 1.22% to R164.67.