Gold steady ahead of release of US data

London — Gold steadied on Thursday, as the dollar slipped and market participants waited for US economic data due later in the day.

The US will release a third revision of third-quarter GDP data, durable goods orders for November and weekly initial jobless claims.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,131.17/oz by 11.01am GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,132.40/oz.

"Traders have already positioned themselves for a neutral to lower end of the year for gold, with the next support level in the $1,123 area, as the focus remains on the hawkish message of the Fed, which signalled three rate increases in 2017," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

The US Federal Reserve raised US interest rates last week for the first time in a year, lifting the dollar to a 14-year high.

Strong economic data could prompt the Fed to raise rates sooner rather than later, which would put pressure on gold prices. Higher rates lower demand for nonyielding bullion, which is priced in the US currency.

The dollar index was down 0.2% against a basket of six main currencies, but was still trading less than a percent away from the 14-year high.

"The dollar is very strong and gold is going to be under pressure till Donald Trump takes over the US presidency and the focus will shift to how his polices are unfolding," Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, said.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), continued to fall on Wednesday, losing 0.4% to hit 824.54 tonnes. Holdings are down over 12% since November.

Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,121/oz-$1,137/oz, and an escape could indicate a direction, said Wang Tao, Reuters analyst for commodities technicals.

Silver slipped 0.6% to $15.84/oz.

Platinum was down 0.7% at $908.25 and palladium fell for the seventh consecutive session, down 0.2% at $657. The spread between platinum and palladium contracted sharply to its narrowest in nearly 15 years earlier this month at $141/oz, as a result of palladium’s outperformance. The autocatalyst metal has risen 16% this year, while platinum has gained 2%. The spread is currently at around $250, having averaged $465 over the last 30 years.

