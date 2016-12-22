Gold is steady as dollar slips from recent peaks

Bengaluru — Gold was little changed on Thursday in muted trade ahead of the holidays as the US dollar slipped from 14-year highs.

Spot gold was steady at $1,131.54/oz by 2.53am GMT. The metal, which hit a 10-and-a-half-month low of $1,122.35 last week on hawkish rate hike forecast from the Federal Reserve, ended flat in the previous session.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,132.90/oz.

"The market is in holiday mood already and we have very few trading days before the new year. It is all going to be quiet as the investors will be holding very thin margins," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

The Federal Reserve, which hiked US interest rates last week, signalled three more increases next year compared with its previous projection of two. The expectation of rate hikes lowers demand for the nonyielding bullion, which is priced in dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.1% to 102.950. It hit 103.65 on Tuesday, its highest since December 2002.

"The dollar is very strong and gold is going to be under pressure till Donald Trump takes over the US presidency and the focus will shift to how his polices are unfolding," said Leung.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), continued to fall on Wednesday, losing 0.43% to hit 824.54 tonnes. Holdings are down more than 12% since November.

"A lot of ETF buyers got in at unsatisfactory levels. Clearly Trump’s win was unexpected by the market and the rise in US yields put further pressure on gold," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. "A break of $1,100 will see another round of big liquidations."

Spot gold looked neutral in a range of $1,121/oz-$1,137/oz, and an escape could indicate a direction, said Wang Tao, Reuters analyst for commodities technicals.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $15.92/oz after falling nearly 1% in the previous session. Platinum was down 0.3% at $912.49.

Palladium was down for the seventh consecutive session, down 0.2% at $656.50. The metal touched a six-week low of $652.80 on Wednesday.

Reuters