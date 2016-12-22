Markets

Futures weaken as iron-ore producers, retailers and banks pull JSE down

22 December 2016 - 19:13 PM Staff Writer
JSE. Picture: REUTERS

South African futures ended Thursday lower as good data from the US boosted the dollar, causing the rand and other local markets to weaken.

The JSE all-share index ended 0.68% down at 49,824.30 points. The gold mining index rose 1.33% and platinums 0.42% but the general retailers index dropped 1.78%.

Nedbank fared worst of the big four banks, down 2.19% at R230.92.

Kumba Iron Ore fell 4.11% to R159.66, as analysts expressed doubt whether the recent run in iron ore prices is justified by underlying demand.

Woolworths Holdings shed 1.42% to R68.91, Shoprite 1.63% to R171.17, Pick n Pay 0.7% to R63.55 and Clicks Group 1.71% to R112.54.

US markets opened flat to lower despite the release of revised third-quarter GDP figures showing the economy grew 3.5%, not 3.2% as previously stated, while orders for capital goods manufactured in the US grew 0.9% in November against 0.2% in October. The Dow Jones industrial average, which came within 15 points of the critical 20,000-point level on Wednesday, was 0.13% lower at 19,916.07 in late morning trade.

At 6.14pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had dropped 1.05% to 43,720 points, with 17,125 contracts traded from 19,228 on Wednesday.

