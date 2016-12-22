Futures weaken as iron-ore producers, retailers and banks pull JSE down
South African futures ended Thursday lower as good data from the US boosted the dollar, causing the rand and other local markets to weaken.
The JSE all-share index ended 0.68% down at 49,824.30 points. The gold mining index rose 1.33% and platinums 0.42% but the general retailers index dropped 1.78%.
Nedbank fared worst of the big four banks, down 2.19% at R230.92.
Kumba Iron Ore fell 4.11% to R159.66, as analysts expressed doubt whether the recent run in iron ore prices is justified by underlying demand.
Woolworths Holdings shed 1.42% to R68.91, Shoprite 1.63% to R171.17, Pick n Pay 0.7% to R63.55 and Clicks Group 1.71% to R112.54.
US markets opened flat to lower despite the release of revised third-quarter GDP figures showing the economy grew 3.5%, not 3.2% as previously stated, while orders for capital goods manufactured in the US grew 0.9% in November against 0.2% in October. The Dow Jones industrial average, which came within 15 points of the critical 20,000-point level on Wednesday, was 0.13% lower at 19,916.07 in late morning trade.
At 6.14pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had dropped 1.05% to 43,720 points, with 17,125 contracts traded from 19,228 on Wednesday.
