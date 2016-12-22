Bonds static in lacklustre trade

South African bonds were hardly changed, along with the rand, in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday, with little in the way of market-moving news to provide direction and many players already on leave for the festive season.

At 08.55am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.98% from 8.97% on Wednesday while the R207 was bid at 8.2%‚ from 8.195% previously.

The rand was a slightly firmer at R13.9873 to the dollar from R14.0032 at Wednesday’s close.

Barring any surprise, most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

US third-quarter GDP data, durable goods and weekly initial jobless claims are due for release on Thursday afternoon. The data could provide some direction for local and international markets. However, no major surprises are expected.

According to Capital Economics’ GDP tracker, emerging-market economies are growing at their fastest pace in two years, but most of the surge has been in China since growth has faltered in Eastern Europe and South America. Emerging-market inflation has ticked upwards in the Middle East, emerging Asia and Africa, but is still low by historical standards.

However, monetary policy in emerging economies had tightened, Capital Economics said. More central banks — mainly in commodity-producing countries — had hiked rates in November than cut them, for the first time in eight months.