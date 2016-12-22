Bonds a tad firmer as rand makes some inroads against dollar

South African bonds were marginally firmer at midday on Thursday as the rand posted some gains against the dollar, which slipped from a 14-year peak on profit taking.

Emerging market currencies globally were boosted by the weaker dollar as markets wind down ahead of the holidays and investors look to US economic data later in the day for potential catalysts.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.96% from 8.97% on Wednesday while the R207 was bid at 8.19%‚ from 8.195% previously.

The rand was at R13.9523 to the dollar from R14.0032 at Wednesday’s close.

Barring any surprises, most investors and analysts expect a calm end to the year for the local bond market.

"Today we expect much of the same as yesterday as more and more people take leave and liquidity becomes even thinner. The market is definitely looking towards the weekend’s festivities with liquidity thin and volatility low," said Wichard Cilliers, head of dealing and a director at TreasuryOne.

US third-quarter GDP data, durable goods and weekly initial jobless claims are due for release on Thursday afternoon. The data could provide some direction for local and international markets. However, no major surprises are expected.