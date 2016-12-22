Bonds a little firmer despite rand weakening on Zuma speech and US data

South African bonds were marginally firmer on Thursday afternoon as the rand lost ground after the release of promising US data, which boosted the dollar, and President Jacob Zuma saying in a speech in KwaZulu-Natal he would never resign.

At 4.14pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.96% from 8.97% on Wednesday while the R207 was bid at 8.19%‚ from 8.195% previously.

The rand was at R14.0714 to the dollar from R14.0032 on Wednesday.

Head of dealing and director at TreasuryOne Wichard Cilliers said the market was very quiet, and liquidity would remain low until after the holidays.

The dollar’s strength followed a report that US third-quarter GDP growth was higher than previously estimated, at 3.5% rather than 3.2%, and that orders for US capital goods rose 0.9% in November from 0.2% in October. The improved pace was attributed to firmer oil prices.